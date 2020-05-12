Barbara Magdalene Kronenburg
Barbara Magdalene Kronenburg, RN

Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at age 80. Beloved wife of 58 years of John E. Kronenburg. Mother of Jo Ellyn (Roger) Scheuers, Stephanie (Phil Buck) Kronenburg, John (Lisa) Kronenburg II and Thomas (Julie) Kronenburg. Grandma of Elizabeth (fiancé Jeremy) Scheuers, James Scheuers, Maxwell Buck, Rachel and Brady Kronenburg, (Stephanie) Kronenburg II and Melissa-Jean (Jose) Martinez. Great-grandma of Hailey and Jude. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Barb graduated from St. Mary's Academy and earned her B.S. in Nursing at The College of St. Theresa in Winona, MN. Her nursing career included West Allis Memorial Hospital and Mt. Carmel Nursing Home but her true calling was as a psychiatric nurse. She loved working at St. Mary's Hill hospital (later St. Mary's Hospital at the Lakefront), Milwaukee Psychiatric Hospital, Greenbriar Hospital, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Barb also took care of whomever needed her loving touch. We shared her with 20 years of Girl Scout troops, some foreign exchange students, and many stray animals. In later years, she volunteered continuously with Holy Assumption Catholic Church; advocating for unborn children, stocking the Food Pantry, bringing communion to parishioners, and heading the Social Concerns Committee.

The family sends our love and gratitude to Barb's home caregivers (Jill, Sasa, Leah, and Becky), and the magnificent caregivers and administrators at Grand Hills Castle and Seasons Hospice. You gave us a great gift-knowing Barb lived in a safe, compassionate home.

Private family visitation and Mass will be held at Holy Assumption Catholic Church. We will arrange a memorial service and celebration of her life at a future date, when it is safe to do so.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
Holy Assumption Catholic Church
