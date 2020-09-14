Barbara Host Marlier
Barbara Host Marlier went in quiet peace to her God on Monday, September 7, 2020 (age 76). In her last days she was surrounded by family while at Appleton ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and in Hospice care.
Born Barbara Martha Host in Milwaukee on August 15, 1944, to her now deceased parents, David Host and Patricia Host (nee Bellew), she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Robert Marlier, whom she married on May 6, 1972. She is also survived by her four children and eight grandchildren: David Host Marlier (Heather Jean, nee Gilbert) with Sebastian and Josephine Marlier; BethAnna Host Davis, nee Marlier (Joey Lee Davis) with AnnaBelle, Maximus and Tannen Davis; Jonathan Host Marlier (Caroline, nee Bruschuk) with London Marlier; and Mollica Host Marlier (Randall Kent Davis) with Miles and Finnigan Davis.
She is further survived by her four sisters, nieces, and nephews: Mary Pat Host with Alia Triliegi; Andrea Host with Michael Mullaney; Thea Host (Kevin Keane) with Jeremy Gramling, Erin Keane, Patrick Keane and Benjamin Keane; and Monica Host (Joel Jablonski) with Day and Gabriel Host-Jablonski.
Barbara was a deeply religious, warm, caring, and compassionate person. After graduating from Marquette University with a degree in Theology and beginning studies in Psychology, Barbara spent most of her life in Social Work, taking off due time to provide full-time care of her growing children. Barbara lived one year at Casa Maria Hospitality House in Milwaukee, donating her salary to it while helping the homeless and the poor. She began her career in Social Work at the Milwaukee County Department of Public Welfare. She then moved to Barron, Wisconsin, and later to Shawano, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions for the Casa Maria Hospitality Center in Milwaukee through Swedberg Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26th from 10 am-noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Shawano, WI. Mass will follow. For more information, please check at www.swedbergfuneralhome.com