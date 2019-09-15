Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mitcheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mitcheson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Mitcheson Notice
Barbara Mitcheson

Hartland - Barbara Catherine Mitcheson was born into Eternal Life on Monday, September 2, 2019 with her adoring son, Doug by her side. Barbara Berge was born September 21, 1932 to Eivind and Adelaide (Burke) Berge in McIntosh, Minnesota where she and her two sisters Sonya and Nancy and their mother, grandma Addie lived.

Barbara met and married the love of her life, Gary Mitcheson. They had one son, Doug. Two parents could never love a child and eventually a man more than they loved Doug. Doug was so very proud and blessed to have both of them as parents by his side. Gary sadly passed away in August 2010. Doug will hold his beloved and adored mom and dad in his heart and soul forever.

Barbara was preceded by her parents, Eivind and Adelaide, her step-father, John Usbeck, her sister, Sonya (Ronald "Mick") Oberle, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tillie and Bill Mitcheson, and our wonderful dogs Brandy, Mandy, Sidney and Meadow.

Barbara is survived and dearly missed by her, son Doug, her sister, Nancy (Jim) Benson and 5 nieces and nephews. Her current dogs Paddy and Ginger. They miss her tremendously. Barbara was a very beautiful, kind, humble, intelligent and sweet lady. Rest in peace my dear mama.

Memorial Gathering at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI. Wednesday, September 18 from 5:30 to 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline