Barbara Mitcheson
Hartland - Barbara Catherine Mitcheson was born into Eternal Life on Monday, September 2, 2019 with her adoring son, Doug by her side. Barbara Berge was born September 21, 1932 to Eivind and Adelaide (Burke) Berge in McIntosh, Minnesota where she and her two sisters Sonya and Nancy and their mother, grandma Addie lived.
Barbara met and married the love of her life, Gary Mitcheson. They had one son, Doug. Two parents could never love a child and eventually a man more than they loved Doug. Doug was so very proud and blessed to have both of them as parents by his side. Gary sadly passed away in August 2010. Doug will hold his beloved and adored mom and dad in his heart and soul forever.
Barbara was preceded by her parents, Eivind and Adelaide, her step-father, John Usbeck, her sister, Sonya (Ronald "Mick") Oberle, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tillie and Bill Mitcheson, and our wonderful dogs Brandy, Mandy, Sidney and Meadow.
Barbara is survived and dearly missed by her, son Doug, her sister, Nancy (Jim) Benson and 5 nieces and nephews. Her current dogs Paddy and Ginger. They miss her tremendously. Barbara was a very beautiful, kind, humble, intelligent and sweet lady. Rest in peace my dear mama.
Memorial Gathering at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI. Wednesday, September 18 from 5:30 to 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019