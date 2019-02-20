|
Hoppe, Barbara N. (Nee Komassa) age 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 17th, 2019 after a brave battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born April 7th, 1936 in Cudahy, WI. Barbara was married to the love of her life, James Hoppe, for 32 years before he journeyed to Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Genevieve Komassa, sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Robert Starszak, brother-in-law Kenneth Lang, and grandson Justin Kolodzinski. Tiny Barb attended Holy Family Catholic School where she received her sacraments and graduated from Cudahy High School. In her early twenties, she found her true calling - motherhood. Barb was a doting mother with the perfect mixture of kindness, patience and forgiveness. The only thing she was better at than motherhood was being a grama. She was a proud woman and that abundant pride was evident at any mention of her family. Babs was a loyal and fierce defender of her friends, loved ones and animals. She could not meet someone without them falling in love with her, which was evident by the lifetime bonds she created. Ever full of class, she exuded a soft tenacity and a true love of life and adventure. Throughout her life, she carried herself with immense strength - whether it was during her battle with breast cancer or simply comforting someone in their time of need. Her beauty drew people in, but her soft sarcasm, compassion and humor kept them enamored. Barbara was the epitome of dignity and grace. A classic beauty, Barbara was always stylish. She had a natural flair for fashion and loved shopping with her girls. She loved decorating and had a knack for home design. She was a globetrotter at heart and loved traveling. She looked forward to her yearly cruises with her Jimmie, her excursions to Florida with her children, her exotic trips with her boys and her girls getaways. Barb had a green thumb and spent time making her garden the best on the block. She couldn't get enough sunshine and soaked it up poolside or lounging on her patio. In the evening, you would find her on her after dinner walk with her precious dogs followed by a high ball in front of the fireplace with her bird. Barbie was ever present in the lives of her family. She attended every event from basketball and baseball games to cheer competitions to dance recitals. She enjoyed hosting holiday parties because it allowed her to be surrounded by everyone she loved. She was a strong believer in creating traditions that her family would carry on forever. She was the first phone call you would receive on your birthday, happily singing in the early hours. She danced until her feet hurt at weddings, concerts or just around her kitchen while making her famous dumplings. Her effervescence was contagious. Barbara is survived by her cherished children Lori (Debra) Charney-Lopez, Gary (Cindy) Charney, Daniel (Brian) Corson-Charney, Beth (Gary Kronenberg) Cain, Kellie (Greg) Kolodzinski, her treasured grandchildren Shannon (Richard) Estes, Lindsey (Henry) Slaby, Jordan Kolodzinski, and Jacob Charney. She was the proud GG of Anthony, Dominik and Annyssa Roeglin, Korbin Estes, Colin, Braeden and Jonah Slaby and adoring great, great grandmother of Sawyer. Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Sandra Lang and Bonnie Cieslak. Please join us honoring her life and sharing her pure love on Saturday, February 23rd at THE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation 9:30AM to 11AM, with Funeral Service at 11AM Procession to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or Michael J. Fox Foundation () would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019