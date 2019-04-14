|
McCallum, Barbara Nunnemacher Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren, April 9. Beloved mother of Bruce (Jennifer) McCallum, Jeffrey (Cindy) McCallum, and Susan (Steve) Brill. Proud grandmother of James, Meghan (Alex) Konkol, Hartley, Pattullo, and Ballantyne McCallum; Scott (Caroline) and David McCallum; Hunter, Finn, and Stephanie Brill. Preceded by her siblings, Robert, Rudolph, Hermann, Jacob, and Audrey Nunnemacher; and beloved parents Henry J. and Gertrude (nee Fink) Nunnemacher. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Barbara was the last of six children, born in the family home on Newberry Blvd. into one of Milwaukee's oldest families. Barbara graduated from Milwaukee University School in 1942 and from Middlebury College in 1945. For all her life, Barbara was enthusiastic and adventurous, finding wonder wherever she went in the world. She was also a fierce competitor and excelled in outdoor sports. She became especially accomplished in alpine skiing, honing her turns at Holy Hill where her family was instrumental in establishing the Heiliger Huegel Ski Club. She continued to distinguish herself as a champion alpine skier in college. Barbara loved spending time at her family's home on Pine Lake, where she became a skilled sailor, and in winter could be found skating with her sister on the freshly-formed ice. She relished being outside in the natural world, hiking the woods and exploring streams and rivers by canoe. She also found solace in the surf, shelling on the beaches of Sanibel and Gasparilla islands. A wonderful mother to her own children and grandchildren, Barbara was a mother to all who passed her threshold. Her house was always a warm hub of activity where the word Willkommen was more than just a sign on the wall, but a feeling buoyed by her sense of humor and capacity for kindness. Barbara's family would like to thank Vitas hospice and her team of amazing in-home caregivers: Connie, Sue, Ginny, Jackie, Agnes, Sharon, Tanyada, Heidi and Laurie. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barbara's life on Sunday, June 23rd, from 4:00 to 7:00PM, in the Great Hall at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd. in Bayside. Interment at Forest Home will be private. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, to the Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. wells St., Milwaukee, WI 53233, or to the Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Blue Mound Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019