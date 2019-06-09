|
McCallum, Barbara Nunnemacher Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren, April 9. Beloved mother of Bruce (Jennifer) McCallum, Jeffrey (Cindy) McCallum, and Susan (Steve) Brill. Proud grandmother of James, Meghan (Alex) Konkol, Hartley, Pattullo, and Ballantyne McCallum; Scott (Caroline) and David McCallum; Hunter, Finn, and Stephanie Brill. Preceded by her siblings, Robert, Rudolph, Hermann, Jacob, and Audrey Nunnemacher; and beloved parents Henry J. and Gertrude (nee Fink) Nunnemacher. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barbara's life on Sunday, June 23rd, from 5:00 to 8:00PM, with a time of remembrances at 6:00PM, in the Great Hall at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd. in Bayside. Interment at Forest Home will be private. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, to the Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. wells St., Milwaukee, WI 53233, or to the Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Blue Mound Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53226. For full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019