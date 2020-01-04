|
Barbara R. Traudt
Barbara R. Traudt, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1945 to Ralph and Helen (Adamchik) Barcus in Hammond, Indiana.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She ran the best Grandma Camp ever, making countless hilarious and beautiful memories that will stay with her loved ones forever. She was a beloved mother, homemaker and a refuge to many, especially her husband of 54 years who was also her high school sweetheart. She cherished Friday night sheepshead games with friends and Sunday poker with family. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She fought a long, hard battle and is no longer in pain.
Barb is survived by her husband, Richard; six children, Steven Traudt, Lisa (Jon) Aranda, Leslie (Fred) Schweinert, Kristin (Ujval) Kapasi, Michelle (Cory) Edwards, Matthew (Stacey) Traudt; grandchildren, Annemarie, Allison, Sophie, Jaden, Matthew, Johnathan, Ridley, William, Gavin, Katie, Nolan, Sonia, Bryce, Emma, Violet; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Haylee; her brothers, Jeff and Richard Barcus. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alyce Schroder; and grandson, Alexander Schweinert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359 N8512 Brown St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. A visitation will also be held from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, 53005, with a Remembrance Service at 2:00 p.m. A private entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020