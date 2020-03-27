Services
Oconomowoc - (nee Greiten) March 24, 2020, age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Donigain, I. Cherished mother of Ellen (Randy) Kind, Luella (Keith) Bestul, Ronald II (Christine), Paul (Tracy), and Patrick (Kathleen) Donigain. Fond sister of Jacquiline (the late Norbert) Kowalske, Allan Greiten, and the late Patricia Tharp. Further survived by her loving 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

If desired, memorials in Barbara's memory may be made to The Milwaukee Women's Center online at communityadvocates.net or The Hope Center of Waukesha. Online at hopecenterwi.org/donate-now/ or a check mailed to 502 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.

In accordance with her wishes, no public funeral services will be held.

We are all Earth's children, and though we live and pray and celebrate in different ways, we are linked by a common dream--Peace. Beautiful Peace on Earth.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
