|
|
Barbara Schlamel
Barbara "Barbie" Schlamel, age 74 of Whitefish Bay, WI died peacefully in her sleep on Good Friday - April 10,2020 after a long battle with MS and dementia.
A loving Mother and Grandmother, Barbie was a remarkable and beautiful woman who loved and selflessly cared for everyone around her. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Ruth O'Toole, her sister Janet O'Toole and brother Donald O'Toole.
Survived by her daughters Dawn Giachetti, Anne (Hank) Narrai, Christine (Ty) Barnes as well as her grandchildren Wes Giachetti, Ryan Giachetti, Peter Narrai, Josh Narrai, Emily Barnes, and Mackenzie Barnes. Also survived by her sister Susan O'Toole and nephew Christopher O'Toole. Each and every one of her family and friends will miss her dearly, miss her humor, wit, and beautiful spirit.
A memorial service will be held at Bay Shore Lutheran Church followed by a celebration of life as soon as everyone is able to attend. Notices will be posted on social media and funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020