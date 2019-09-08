Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
More Obituaries for Barbara Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schmidt


1931 - 2019
Barbara Schmidt
Barbara Schmidt

Wauwatosa - Barbara Jane Schmidt passed away on September 4th, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born April 1, 1931, in Wauwatosa WI, to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Kutschenreuter) Scharmer. The youngest of 8 siblings, she graduated from Wauwatosa High School. She married Richard Clark Schmidt on June 13, 1955, at United Methodist Church Wauwatosa, WI. Barbara was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who will forever be remembered by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children Mark Schmidt, Madison, WI; Tracey Wise (Gary), Rhinelander, WI; Michael Schmidt, Raleigh, NC; Timothy Schmidt (Amy), Milwaukee, WI. Grandchildren; Chase Vaughn (Annie), Cody Vaughn, Logan Schmidt, Alexandra Schmidt, Tessa Schmidt, and her great-grandchildren; Colin Vaughn, Cameron Vaughn, and Charlie Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and her siblings.

Service will be held on September 14th, 2019, at Schmidt and Bartelt, 10121 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI Visitation from 1:00-2:30, Service to be held at 2:30. For information call 414-774-5010

Memorial donations to , online to https://www.alz.org or to , PO box 96011, Washington Dc 20090-6011

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, 2019
