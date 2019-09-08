|
Barbara Schmidt
Wauwatosa - Barbara Jane Schmidt passed away on September 4th, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born April 1, 1931, in Wauwatosa WI, to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Kutschenreuter) Scharmer. The youngest of 8 siblings, she graduated from Wauwatosa High School. She married Richard Clark Schmidt on June 13, 1955, at United Methodist Church Wauwatosa, WI. Barbara was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Mark Schmidt, Madison, WI; Tracey Wise (Gary), Rhinelander, WI; Michael Schmidt, Raleigh, NC; Timothy Schmidt (Amy), Milwaukee, WI. Grandchildren; Chase Vaughn (Annie), Cody Vaughn, Logan Schmidt, Alexandra Schmidt, Tessa Schmidt, and her great-grandchildren; Colin Vaughn, Cameron Vaughn, and Charlie Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and her siblings.
Service will be held on September 14th, 2019, at Schmidt and Bartelt, 10121 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI Visitation from 1:00-2:30, Service to be held at 2:30. For information call 414-774-5010
Memorial donations to , online to https://www.alz.org or to , PO box 96011, Washington Dc 20090-6011
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, 2019