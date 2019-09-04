Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
406 Jefferson St.
West Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
406 Jefferson St.
West Bend, WI
Barbara "Barb" Sienko

Barbara "Barb" Sienko
Barbara "Barb" Sienko

West Bend - 77, of West Bend found peace on Saturday August 31, 2019 at her home with her family and friends by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Jefferson St., West Bend.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Barb's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
