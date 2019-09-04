|
|
Barbara "Barb" Sienko
West Bend - 77, of West Bend found peace on Saturday August 31, 2019 at her home with her family and friends by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Jefferson St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Barb's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019