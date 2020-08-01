Barbara Smith

Barbara SmithWest Allis - Age 85. Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald D. Smith. Loving mother of Dennis D. Smith, Randy A. Smith (Kim Smith), and Todd S. Smith (Karin Voit). Grandmother of Jennifer (Jared), Jason (Stephanie), Sierra, Matthew (Danielle), Melissa and Lindsey. Barbara is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren as well as many other family members, neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Roger and DuWayne, and sisters Angeline, Victoria and Vernetta.The family would like to express their gratefulness to Lorraine Lesperance, Sue Metzenheim, and Sylvia Miller for all of their support and visitations.Barbara will always be remembered for her love of sweets and having plenty of chocolate to share with her visitors. And in her final words, "It is what it is".Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Family services will follow at 12:00 PM. Please note: due to COVID restrictions and safety, we are limiting the service time to immediate family please.