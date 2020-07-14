1/1
Barbara T. Bonfiglio
Barbara T. Bonfiglio

Glendale, WI - Born to Eternal Life Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Barbara was caring, quiet and had the most loving soul. She was an incredible influence and always put her family first.

Loving wife of Joseph Bonfiglio. Beloved mother of Pat (Gary) Piotrowski, John Bonfiglio, Cathy (Glenn) Schmidt, Mike (Carla) Bonfiglio, Bob (Dianne) Bonfiglio and Mary (Rick) Bonfiglio. Dear grandma of Stephanie (Anthony), Sarah (Jazz), Annie, Tony (Kely), Brandon (Emily), Clayton, Trent (Kal), Ryan (Hannah), Angela, Katie (Tyler), Christina and Arlin. Adored great-grandma of Steven, Sophia, Erykah, Supreme, Solomon, Allison, Gavin, Ezra, Jazarah and Leo. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 20th at 11:00AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Physical distancing (no handshakes, hugs or kisses) and a mask is required. All are encouraged to call 1-800-437-3009 and enter your invitation # 78349 to leave an archived message, memory, story or song (up to 30 min.) for the family. Or go to the link at https://lifeonrecord.com/invite/?eid=fd010d Deadline is July 27th. In lieu of flowers, donate to NAMI Greater Milwaukee, 1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Dr. 53212 or Help@namigrm.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
