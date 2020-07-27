1/
Barbara Tanis
Barbara Tanis

Waukesha - age 71, died Thurs. July 23, 2020. Born in Harvey, IL on Nov. 21, 1948 to Charles and Lois (Nee: Scott) Tanis. Barbara was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and a foster mother to many. She devoted her life to helping others. Survived by her daughter, Annie, sons, Tho and Robert. Further survived by her sisters and brother: Susan (Bill Holdorf, Jr) Tanis, C. Scott (Jane) Tanis, Beth (Bill) Tanis-Durkin; 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Justin and grandson Amarion. Visitation will be Wed. July 29, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-5 PM. A private funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to themenkesfoundation.org or to St. Williams Catholic Church Waukesha.






