Barbara Tarczynski
(nee Riekkoff) age 81 of Milwaukee passed away November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. She is survived by her four children, Debra (Tracey) Tarczysnki, Lori (Todd) Rendon, Holly (Andrew) Vila, and Michael (Rachel) Tarczynski and grandchildren Alissa Rendon, Justin Vila, Ryan Vila, and Violet Tarczynski. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project
.