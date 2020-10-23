1/
Barbara (Scaglione) Ziegler
Barbara Ziegler (nee Scaglione)

Franklin - Beloved wife of Charles for 58 years. Loving mother of Marjorie Williams (Gregg), David Ziegler and Donald (Judy) Ziegler. Dear grandmother of Olivia and Isabella Ziegler. Sister of Mary (the late Earl) Freiburger, the late Joseph (the late Kay), the late Vincent "Jimmy" (the late Delores) Scaglione and the late Jean (the late Jim) Smith. Sister-in-law of Arlene (the late Carl) Ruscitti. Further survived by dear friend Adam (Brittany) Koss, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28,2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 10:00 am until time of services. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
