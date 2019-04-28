Services
Barbara "Barb" Zorn

Zorn , Barbara "Barb" Found peace on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Loving companion of John Danbeck for almost 30 years. Cherished mother of Michelle Micale and Kim (Gary) Micale-Swaab. Loving grandma of Tyler, Justin, and Jacob. Dear sister of Debra Zorn (Jim) and Sandy Zorn. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Jean Zorn. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 AM, until time of service at 11:00 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1844264 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
