Barney F. Spott, Jr.
Milwaukee - "There I was 30,000 feet over Tokyo..." Leaving this world at 92 years on June 9, 2020 Barney, no doubt, is in a higher place than Tokyo. However, his legacy remains in the six children from his marriage of 67 years to Patricia (nee Soule), she who must be obeyed, who he is reunited with once again. He is the patriarch of his children: Kathleen (Michael) Pousha; Diane (Brian) Pillsbury; Michael (Toni) Spott; Jennifer (Gregory) Fojtik; Brian (Ann) Spott; and Christopher (Dana Cali) Spott; and his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He has always been proud of his Polish heritage and his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. He was a devoted husband, always stressing that if "Mama ain't happy, nobody's happy". A passionate Packer fan, he followed Vince Lombardi's rule of the three most things important in life: God, his family, and the Green Bay Packers.
Sincere appreciation to the skillful, compassionate care shown to Barney by the staff of Howard Village Senior Community, VITAS Healthcare, and caregiver Terrie Stoltz. Please no flowers, but Memorial gifts may be made to Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703 or online at WCBlind.org. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.