Barry Forrest Bruskin
1950 - 2020
Barry Forrest Bruskin

Bayside - 70, passed away on July 23, 2020 peacefully in his home of 37 years surrounded by his family.

Barry was born in Milwaukee, WI, on April 10, 1950 to his parents, Irwin and Perlanne, and his sister, Holly. He attended Nicolet High School and attained his bachelor's degree with honors from UW-Madison, followed by his J.D. from Marquette University. Barry began his career as a defense attorney, and then became a dedicated employee at Traveler's Insurance, where he worked for 27 years.

Barry had a passion for learning and for the arts. He and Felice attended almost weekly lectures and theater productions. He was named Volunteer Of The Year at Jewish Family Services after dedicating many years volunteering with the ESL program for Russian immigrant families and with Our Next Generation, coordinated through his synagogue. Barry has been a lifelong member of Congregation Shalom where he and his family remained actively engaged for the duration of his life. He was also interested in genealogy, spending many late nights finding relatives and sharing photos & stories.

Barry is survived by his devoted wife, Felice, of 37 years and his caring sister, Holly (Sid) Williamson. He was a loving father to Asher Bruskin, Tara (Gabriel) Cicarelli, Scott (Kristin) Epstein, and grandfather to Jaclyn, Stephen and Matthew.

Funeral services will be private. A special thank you to the Aurora and Horizon staff who took such great care of Barry throughout his treatments.

In lieu of sending flowers, memorials can be sent to Congregation Shalom (Cantor Karen Berman or Rabbi Ronald & Judy Shapiro Legacy Funds) or The American Cancer Society.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
