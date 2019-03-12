|
|
Munson, Bartley Bartley Lee Munson, 81 years, of Milwaukee, formerly Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. A celebration of his life will be held in Sturgeon Bay at Hope United Church of Christ (141 South 12th Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made in his memory for Hope United Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Bart may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019