Melchior, Beata M. Born to Eternal Life June 27, 2019, age 66 years. Preceded in death by her parents John G. and Doris S. Melchior, and sister Anne C. Melchior. Dear sister to John B. Melchior and Joan (Mohamed Soumah) Melchior. Special mother to Kou Vang and Rose Pha. Beloved special grandmother to Tristan and Melody Vang. Best friend to Janet (Doug) Gierach. Beloved Godmother to Ruben Brzeski. Dear friend to Mary (Steve) Ploeser. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Beata was a special education teacher at Milwaukee Public Schools until her retirement. Visitation Thursday, July 11, from 2:30 - 4:45 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St., Slinger, with a Funeral Mass at 5:00 PM. Interment Saturday, July 13, 12 Noon at St. Ambrose Cemetery in Wabeno, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019