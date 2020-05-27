Beatrice Catherine Stoner



Beatrice Catherine Stoner, while living an active and vibrant life, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 95, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.



She was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 4, 1925, and was the daughter of Nicholas and Cecilia (Ney) Dienberg.



Beatrice was a member of St. Peter's and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches. She was also a member of Christian Mothers and a regular attendee at the Monday Night Bible study in Winter, WI. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the church team that provided death and dying services.



Beatrice was a devoted and enthusiastic Catholic, a loving mother and homemaker to her five children, as well as a supportive and loving grandmother to many grandchildren. She had an adventurous and lively spirit, a hospitable and welcoming personality, and an infectious laugh. She was known for her overwhelming generosity by her family, friends, church, and community through her donations and popular cooking and baking specialties. Beatrice had a longstanding appreciation for many of God's gifts including nature and gardening. Throughout her life, she expressed her creativity through painting, wood carving and sewing. Even in her later years, she was inspired to continue to learn, dream, and share her steadfast faith and love for Jesus. Beatrice was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all.



She is survived by her five children, Kathleen Hewitt, Thomas (Lynette) Stoner, Daniel (Deborah) Stoner, Marie Scoville and William (Catherine) Stoner; her grandchildren, Michael Hewitt, Sandra Hewitt, Joseph Hewitt and Daniel Hewitt, Thomas Feucker, Timothy Stoner, Tammy Kessler, Travis Stoner and Todd Stoner, Daniel Stoner and Joshua Stoner, Rebecca Bonk, Rae Scoville and Anthony Scoville, William Stoner II and Cassandra Pinel (Stoner); her brother, James (Patricia) Dienberg; her sister, Audrey (Al) Henn as well as beloved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William T. Stoner; her parents, Nicholas and Cecilia Dienberg; her brother, Sylvester Dienberg; her sister, Dolores Neist; her brother, Francis Dienberg and her sister, Cecilia Dienberg.



Funeral services honoring Beatrice's amazing life will be held privately. Private interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Flowers may be sent to Piasecki Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28 or in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 or St. Mary's Catholic Church - Music Ministry, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, would be greatly appreciated.









