Duffy, Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. Beatrice resided with her husband, John, in Sussex for 43 years. She is survived by two sons: Michael (Linda) Duffy of Parker, CO, and Paul (Lisa) Duffy of Menomonee Falls. Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019