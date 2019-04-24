Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Duffy, Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. Beatrice resided with her husband, John, in Sussex for 43 years. She is survived by two sons: Michael (Linda) Duffy of Parker, CO, and Paul (Lisa) Duffy of Menomonee Falls. Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
