Beatrice DzikiewiczMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Beatrice was born in Milwaukee on July 4,1926 the daughter of Anna and Mikolaj Chomicki. She was independent and a hard working woman, proud of her work at AC Delco Electronics. She was an assembler technician on the precision inertial gyroscopes that were used on the Apollo and C-IV navigational systems for the space shuttle. Beatrice was active in the UAW Local 438 and Milwaukee Metro union and retired after 37 years of service. She was an activist for union rights, Disabled American Vets, and the Allied Council of Senior Citizens of WI. After retirement, she continued roles in the retirees union, VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered 8,500 hours at the Zablocki Veterans Medical Center. She loved playing bingo, going to Las Vegas (or any other gambling destination), reading the newspaper cover to cover each day, and spending time with family. She loved to laugh and goof around, flirt with men half her age, and tell stories about the good old days.Beatrice was the beloved wife of the late Walter Dzikiewicz, mother of Terry (Jackie) Dzikiewicz and step-mother of Micky (Robin) Maher and the late Edward (the late Marilyn) Wild. Grandmother of Jesse Dzikiewicz, Hayley Blau, and Brian Wild. Fiancé of the late Jack Paetschow. Survived by her sister-in-law Maryann Chomicki, nephew Leo DiGiovanni, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Beatrice enjoyed life and loved to have fun with her close friends from the union and other organizations she served. Sadly she outlived most of those friends, but she was thankful that her bestie Delores "DeDe" Stasiak was part of her life until the end.Bea and her family are deeply grateful for the angels at Legacy Hospice Care and Ramsey Woods assisted living who cared for her with love and compassion.There will be a visitation and service for Beatrice on Friday, June 12, 2020. However due the gathering restrictions, please inquire with the family at jtdzikiewicz@outlook.com if you plan to attend. There will also be a live streamed service at 1:00 P.M for the guests that can not attend. Private inurnment for the family at St. Adalbert Cemetery at a later date. Wearing of a mask is optional.