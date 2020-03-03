|
Beatrice G. Manthy
Died Monday, March 2, 2020. Age 99 years. Wife of the late Joseph Manthy. Mother of Linda J. Steiner (Steve Erickson). Step-mother of the late Marilyn Geoghan and the late Joanne Beckman. Grandmother of Julie Schowalter, Robert, Lawrence, Michael and Paul Romprey. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.
Beatrice was a proud retiree of Milwaukee County. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020