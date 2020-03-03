Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Beatrice G. Manthy

Beatrice G. Manthy Notice
Beatrice G. Manthy

Died Monday, March 2, 2020. Age 99 years. Wife of the late Joseph Manthy. Mother of Linda J. Steiner (Steve Erickson). Step-mother of the late Marilyn Geoghan and the late Joanne Beckman. Grandmother of Julie Schowalter, Robert, Lawrence, Michael and Paul Romprey. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.

Beatrice was a proud retiree of Milwaukee County. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
