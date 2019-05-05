Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Beatrice I. Kulik

Kulik, Beatrice I. (Nee Staus) Entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Russell Kulik Sr. Loving mother of Carol (James) Roe, Sharon (Curt) Hackbarth, Robert (Robin Paa) Trapp and Russell's children Bonnie (Mike) Schwarz, Russ Kulik Jr., Daniel Kulik, Deborah (John) Penning and Randy Kulik. She is preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Trapp and her 6 siblings. Proud grandma of Teri, Kari, Nikki and Billy, great-grandma of 9, and further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Sussex Funeral Home on Monday, May 6 from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM . Private burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Menomonee Falls
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
