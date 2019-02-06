|
|
Ksobiech, Beatrice J. (Nee Krzyzaniak) completed her journey to Heaven on January 20th, 2019 at the age of 88 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ralph. Loving mother of Mary Kay (Ron) Simonis, Donna (Eric) Liermann, Patricia (Mark) Nowakowski, Mary Jo (Scott) Tracy, Christopher (Barbara) and Paul (Jody). Proud grandmother of Tracy, Craig, Amy, the late Kevin, Dana, Luke, Lauren, Kristen, Brett, Colin, Brady, and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Joshua, Seth, Jackson, Jaden, Isabelle, Emma, Connor, Taylor and Cameron. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Beatrice was a CNA and proudly worked for Trinity Memorial Hospital for 20 years. In her spare time she loved to sew and crochet. Her family was the recipient of many homemade works of art. A special thank you to the caring staff of St. Luke's South Shore and Zilber Family Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Beatrice's name to Project Concern of Cudahy are appreciated. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9 at Nativity of the Lord (3672 E Plankinton Ave. Cudahy) from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Memorial mass will be Saturday at Nativity of the Lord at 11:00AM. Inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Dowidzienia "Farewell"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019