Beatrice Perich
Beatrice Perich (nee Beatriz Martinez), formerly of Whitewater and New Berlin, was born to eternal life at her daughter Joni's country home on June 22, 2020 at the age of 97 years young. Bea was born on February 23, 1923 in Bogota, Colombia and came to America in 1950. She enrolled in an evening citizenship class in preparation for becoming a US citizen where she met and married the love of her life, Zivan. Together on their little farm on Townline Rd, they enjoyed tending to their magnificent vegetable garden, cherry, apple, pear, plum and peach trees, grapes and beautiful flowers. Bea was a critical thinker, lifelong learner, fabulous cook, skilled knitter and embodied an infectious joie de vivre—everyone she knew loved her. Her grandchildren brought her tremendous pride and joy and she was delighted with the arrival of her great-grandchildren. She was a patriotic, kind, generous woman of faith and praised God's blessings in all living things. Bea will be forever remembered by her daughters Helen (David) Peplinski of New Berlin, Mary (Luke) Perry of Wauwatosa and Johanna Perich of Dousman; grandchildren Tyler (Anna) Willingham, Rachel (Andrew) Schneider, Dr. Roman (fiancé Stephanie Marin Kayser) Peplinski, Jordan (AJ) McCormick, Jacob Peplinski; and great-grandchildren Blake Zivan, Grace Beatrice and Shelby Margaret Willingham; and Silas Finn Schneider. Bea is reunited in everlasting life with her beloved husband of 56 years, Zivan, cherished grandson Garrett Willingham, darling sisters Blanca Auza and Elvira Hebel, and dear parents Luis and Cristina Martinez. The family thanks Jewell Falkenberg, Barb Berg, caregivers at Ovation Jewish Home and Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to the Ovation Jewish Home Foundation at https://ovation.org/foundation/make-a-donation/ or mailed to Attn: Foundation, 1400 N. Prospect, Milwaukee WI 53202 or a charity of your choice. Private family graveside services will be held at Utters Corners Cemetery. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.