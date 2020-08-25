Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice Stasik



Found peace in the loving hands of our Lord August 15th, 2020 at the age of 92, was reunited with her husband Henry. Loving mother of Kathy (Keith) Placek, Diana (Thom), Jeff (Dorothy) Stasik.



Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brother Ralph Rutkowski, brother-in-law, Bernie Lee, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at 10am Memorial Mass 11am at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St. Franklin on Saturday, Aug. 29th, 2020.









