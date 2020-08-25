1/
Beatrice Stasik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Stasik

Found peace in the loving hands of our Lord August 15th, 2020 at the age of 92, was reunited with her husband Henry. Loving mother of Kathy (Keith) Placek, Diana (Thom), Jeff (Dorothy) Stasik.

Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brother Ralph Rutkowski, brother-in-law, Bernie Lee, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at 10am Memorial Mass 11am at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St. Franklin on Saturday, Aug. 29th, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved