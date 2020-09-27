Becky Jo DickrellBecky Jo (King) Dickrell of Wauwatosa, age 46, passed away peacefully on September 23 with family by her side after a very short battle with cancer. She was born in Greendale, Wisconsin and graduated from Oak Creek High School in 1992. Becky is survived by her husband, Paul; mother, Mary (Rich) Johnson; sister, Tanya (Hunter) Floyd; 4 beautiful daughters; Alyssa Joy, Paige Marie, Emma Lynn, and Cassie Alexandra and one very special niece Liviana Floyd. She is preceded in death by her father, Kraig King.Becky enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her kitties. She loved kayaking, playing volleyball, gardening, listening to live music, camping, working with her Tekra family and expressing her opinion loudly for all to hear regardless if you wanted to hear it or not. One of her favorite sayings was 'It takes a village to raise a child'. Her village was paramount to her, especially during her time of battle. She was so thankful for all of the gestures of support from family, friends, and especially all those that cared for her at West Allis Memorial and Zilber Family Hospice during her short stays.Visitation will be Friday, October 2nd from 4-6 pm at Schramka Funeral Home at 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield WI. Outside graveside service will be at 12:30pm on Saturday October 3rd at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek WI. In lieu of flowers, please help in saving for the girls college educations.