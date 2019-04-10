Services
Becky Johnson Notice
Johnson, Becky Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 41. Adoring mother of Dylan Friedl. Loving daughter of Dean (Jarilyn) Vnuk and Kelly (Dennis) Selby. Dear sister of Coryn Vnuk and Brian Parsley. Loving fiancee and best friend of Jay Hansen. Granddaughter of Dorothy Johnson. Aunt of Makayla and Madison Parsley. Niece of Paul (Helen) Vnuk. Also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, FRIDAY, April 12th, from 3-7 PM. Memorial Service 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Becky's family are appreciated. Becky was a dedicated, selfless nurse for over 20 years. As an avid gardener she enjoyed canning and making salsa. Always the life of the party, she will be dearly missed by many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
