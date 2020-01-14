|
|
Bee Yang
6/8/1957 - 1/7/2020
On January 7th of 2020, Bee Yang passed of natural causes in the presence of his oldest daughter and granddaughters. His funeral will be conducted from January 25th to January 27th of 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home. Bee Yang will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery beside his father and brother.
Bee Yang was born in Laos. After escaping the Vietnam War, he came to the United States for a better future and lived out his life in the Midwest. In 2000, he had his first stroke in Minnesota. Due to the stroke, he developed the neurological disorder, epilepsy, which left him weak on his right side.
In 2008, he had a serious attack from the epilepsy leaving him non-verbal. Because of his health condition, his daughter was appointed as his legal guardian and power of attorney. Bee Yang then moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin to live under the care of his daughter.
After moving to Wisconsin, his well-being improved dramatically. He went the past eleven years without any incidences concerning his health. He amazed doctors and family at how well he progressed.
On the morning of January 7th, 2020, Bee Yang peacefully passed away with a smile on his face. He will be remembered as an amazing father, son, brother, and friend to all that had known him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020