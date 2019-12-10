|
|
Ben Berlin
Mequon, WI - Passed away Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Arline Berlin (nee Pirsch). Cherished father of Mitchell Berlin, Liza (Douglas) Naumann, Todd (Dawn) Berlin, the late Lori Hutton and fond stepfather of Lori (Timothy) Young, Scott Ratke, and Mark Ratke. Dear grandfather of Shelby, Matt, and James Berlin, Ashley (Chris) Nelson and Alysa Hutton. Further survived by other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Entombment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Shalom appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019