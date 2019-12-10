Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Shalom,
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point., WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Berlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Berlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Berlin Notice
Ben Berlin

Mequon, WI - Passed away Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Arline Berlin (nee Pirsch). Cherished father of Mitchell Berlin, Liza (Douglas) Naumann, Todd (Dawn) Berlin, the late Lori Hutton and fond stepfather of Lori (Timothy) Young, Scott Ratke, and Mark Ratke. Dear grandfather of Shelby, Matt, and James Berlin, Ashley (Chris) Nelson and Alysa Hutton. Further survived by other loving relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Entombment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Shalom appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline