Benedetto Crivello

Benedetto Crivello Notice
Crivello, Benedetto "BENNY" Born to Eternal Life August 21st, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Moschetto). Loving father of Phyllis, Grace, Matthew and Antonina. Cherished Nannu of William and Rita. Loving brother of the late Mariano (Ida), Antonina (Richard) Regozzi, Margherita (Gerald) Green and Salvatore (Kathy). Further survived by many family and friends both here and his hometown of Porticello, Sicily. Visitation Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 9:00AM until 10:45AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM AT THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH-ST. HEDWIG CHURCH, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Cancer Care Center, Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital and the Lawlis Family Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care of Benny.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
