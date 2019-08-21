Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Clare Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
Benedict K. Meyer Notice
Meyer, Benedict K. Born to Eternal Life on August 16, 2019 at age 89. Lovingly survived by his wife Patricia. Beloved father of Todd (Debbie) Meyer and Christine Leisure. Proud grandpa of Julie, CJ, Elainna and Benjamin. Great grandpa of Anna. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Clare Church (7616 Fritz St., Wind Lake, WI) from 9-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 1 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
