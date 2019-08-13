|
Zitron, Benjamin Charles Passed peacefully at the age of 82 on Fri., Aug. 9,2019. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Sarah (nee Brodsky) and Arthur Zitron. Dear brother of Michelle (Gerald) Bodner. Devoted father of Anne (the late David) Casey, Jennifer Suomi, Alison Zitron and Barnett (Lindsey Todres) Zitron. Proud grandfather of Sam (Nicole) Casey, Clara Casey, Olivia Suomi, Arthur Leo Zitron and great-grandfather of Teddy Casey. Loving former husband of Sharon (Ted) Pincus and Amy Zitron. He is also survived by three loving nephews, Bill (Barbara) Bodner, Daniel (Robin Haueter) Bodner and Jon (Lisa) Bodner. Born and raised in Milw., Ben was a Shorewood High School graduate, class of '55, and a Yale University alumna, class of '59. He was an entrepreneur and real estate developer in NYC. "For God, for Country, and for Yale" was his guiding principle. He was a great lover of the arts with a keen eye for American impressionist painting and drawing, which he collected over his lifetime.He supported the NYC Ballet, New York Philharmonic of Lincoln Center and also Carnegie Hall. An avid sports fan, Ben adored the Green Bay Packers, the New York Yankees, New York Knicks, and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. Graveside services will be held on Weds, Aug. 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in NYC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Benjamin Charles Zitron's name may be made to Lincoln Center Education(https://lincolncentereducation.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019