Benjamin D. McDougallAge 32 of Waukesha died May 13, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1988 the son of John and Mary Jo (nee Rechel) McDougall. He was a 2006 graduate of University School and attended UW-Stout. Benjamin was currently working at Area Rental in New Berlin. Survived by his parents John and Mary Jo McDougall and his sister Hannah (Kyle) Newton. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Due to the current health crisis, private services will be held. Memorials to Nova Counseling Services, 3240 Jackson Street, Oshkosh WI 54901. Ben loved sports, especially basketball. He and his partner won the NBA 2Ball Wisconsin State Championship in 2000. Ben played throughout high school and was known for his graceful three-point shot. He was a talented artist and appreciated good design, especially of the basketball shoes in his collection. Ben connected with people. He was gregarious, kind, and always tried to offer a good word about others. His bond with the family dog, Penny, was always touching and an insight into his sensitive nature. He was quick to laugh, intelligent and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace our sweet boy.