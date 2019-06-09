|
|
Derfel, Benjamin "Big Ben" Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 44. Beloved son of Suzanne and the late Stephen Derfel. Loving brother of Ruth Weill and uncle of Bradley Page. Dear nephew of Ken (the late Phyllis) Tragash. Also survived by cousins, Brian (Orit) Tragash and their son, Elliot. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Ben loved baseball, telling jokes, old cars and his cats. Funeral services, Tues., June 11 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , MADACC or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019