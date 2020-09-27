1/1
Benjamin Franklin Schoenborn
Benjamin Franklin Schoenborn

The dear Lord opened his arms and took Ben to Heaven on September 17, 2020, at the age of 95 years young. Loving husband and best friend to wife Marie for 67 years. Ben is survived by his loving wife Marie. As Ben would say, "my first words to Marie were may I have this dance and we've been dancing ever since."

Ben was the perfect example and cherished father to Michael (Deborah) Schoenborn, Luann (James) Fox, and Tamra Schoenborn (Jim). Devoted grandfather to Ben, Kate, Andy, David, and Ally who he loved to take on tractor rides and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Augusta, brothers Carl, Theodore, Richard, and sister Laura. He is survived by his sister, Norma Scott.

Ben was born on a dairy farm near Phillips, Wisconsin and attended a one room grade school. Despite growing up during the Great Depression, he had many fond memories of his childhood. Ben worked as an auto body mechanic, repaired cars, and remodeled homes. He also enjoyed woodcarving and wine making. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and target shooting. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, officer of the local gun club, and achieved perfect target scores well into his seventies.

His greatest love was for his wife Marie and family. In retirement they enjoyed their cottage, gardening, wood carving and dancing. He was passionate about splitting and stacking wood to stoke up his wood burner.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made for children with special needs. Ben's children ask to remember him with a kind deed to someone in need.

There will be a celebration of Ben's life at Krause Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI, on Saturday, October 17, from 9AM until the service at 11AM. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. If you are uncomfortable attending, the family understands.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
