Benjamin Reilly Hawthorne
Milwaukee - On November 30, 2019, during a rainy night in Milwaukee and with his loving mother by his side, Benjamin Reilly Hawthorne was called home at the age of 33. He was born January 14, 1986 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert and Kay (Griggs) Hawthorne. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 2004 and went on to study at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Ben worked for several years as both a University Security Guard and a Dispatcher for the UWM Police Department. He had a passion for the arts, including drawing, photography, music and film. He loved to take in a good movie, go camping and be "Uncle Benny" to his little buds. Ben was well loved and loved well… an Artist and a Gentleman… a compassionate protector with a heart sized to match his stature (he was a big dude).
He is joining in the next life his paternal grandfather, Bobby Hawthorne; maternal grandparents, Buddy and Jean Griggs; and best friend, Action Jackson, the dog.
Ben is survived by his paternal grandmother, Marie Hawthorne; parents, Robert and Kay Hawthorne; brother, Stephen (Kendra) Hawthorne; nieces and nephew, Camille, Wyatt and Ruby Hawthorne; and his dear friends, Joe Snyder and Andrea Milewski; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, and keeping with the Schrute Codes of Mourning, consider yourself sprinkled with red, fertile dirt and invited to join visitation and funeral services to be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc on Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will follow in a private, family service… and yes, he will be dressed in black.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a designated donation to the Transplant Center via the Froedtert Hospital Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019