Benjamin U. MillerBenjamin U. Miller, age 98, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020.Born in 1921 in Hutchinson, MN, Ben and his beloved wife Joan, moved to Hales Corners, WI where they raised their family and resided for over 50 years. Proudly serving his country, Ben is a WWII Navy veteran. With many career achievements as a mechanical engineer, he played a key role in designing the navigation system used in the lunar landings for the Apollo program.Survived by his loving wife Joan of 64 years and his two children Michael and Lisa. Also survived by his two nieces, Marjorie Elie (Ray) and Judith Meath (Terry), their families, and all who were fortunate enough to have known him.Ben will be remembered with a pipe in his hand, and his perfect manhattans, curiosity, wisdom, and silly laugh. He will be forever missed. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.