Bergeue M. "Bergie" Malone
Wauwatosa - Bergeue was born in Milwaukee on January 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Simon and Marie Kinosian. She was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Age 91. Mother to Thomas (Mary Jo), Mary, and Colleen (Tim) Malone. Grandmother to Emily (Sachin) and step-grandmother to Drew and Katy. Sister to Bonnie Marie Kinosian. Cousin to Dr. Peggy House. Survived by nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Preceded in death by: Her husband, Burton Malone; a sister, Cyrina Yutzy; a brother, Thomas Kinosian; a son, James Patrick Malone; and a grandson, Thomas James (T.J.) Malone.
Bergie was a longtime resident of Wauwatosa as well as a long-standing member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. After retiring from the J.C. Penny Catalog Center in Wauwatosa, she enjoyed volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Waukesha and indulging her grandchildren.
Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. A celebration of Bergie's life will take place later, when it can be held safely. If desired, memorials in her name may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul http://stvincentwaukeshacounty.org/index.php/store
or the North Central Little League of Milwaukee https://www.ncllmilw.com/