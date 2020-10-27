1/
Bergeue M. "Bergie" Malone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bergeue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bergeue M. "Bergie" Malone

Wauwatosa - Bergeue was born in Milwaukee on January 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Simon and Marie Kinosian. She was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Age 91. Mother to Thomas (Mary Jo), Mary, and Colleen (Tim) Malone. Grandmother to Emily (Sachin) and step-grandmother to Drew and Katy. Sister to Bonnie Marie Kinosian. Cousin to Dr. Peggy House. Survived by nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Preceded in death by: Her husband, Burton Malone; a sister, Cyrina Yutzy; a brother, Thomas Kinosian; a son, James Patrick Malone; and a grandson, Thomas James (T.J.) Malone.

Bergie was a longtime resident of Wauwatosa as well as a long-standing member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. After retiring from the J.C. Penny Catalog Center in Wauwatosa, she enjoyed volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Waukesha and indulging her grandchildren.

Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. A celebration of Bergie's life will take place later, when it can be held safely. If desired, memorials in her name may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul http://stvincentwaukeshacounty.org/index.php/store or the North Central Little League of Milwaukee https://www.ncllmilw.com/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved