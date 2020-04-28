Services
Sr Bernadette C. Kelter Sssf

Sr Bernadette C. Kelter Sssf Notice
Sr. Bernadette C. Kelter, SSSF

Greenfield - April 26, 2020. Age 88 years. Survived by her sisters Sr. Catherine Kelter, SSSF of Greenfield, WI and Mary Zimmerman of Madison, WI and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 72 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
