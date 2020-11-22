Bernadette H MrozekBernadette (Nee Schimmels) was Born to Eternal Life on Saturday November 21,2020 at the age of 94. Survived by loving Nieces and Nephews, Dr. James (Kitty) Cook, Kenneth (Stephanie) Cook, Gail (the late Gary) Gardner, Patricia (Marvin) Pohl, and Suzanne Wypijewski. Special cousin of Dr Phil Powondra. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N 49th St Milwaukee) from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.