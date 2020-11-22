1/
Bernadette H. Mrozek
Bernadette H Mrozek

Bernadette (Nee Schimmels) was Born to Eternal Life on Saturday November 21,2020 at the age of 94. Survived by loving Nieces and Nephews, Dr. James (Kitty) Cook, Kenneth (Stephanie) Cook, Gail (the late Gary) Gardner, Patricia (Marvin) Pohl, and Suzanne Wypijewski. Special cousin of Dr Phil Powondra. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N 49th St Milwaukee) from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
NOV
25
Entombment
Holy Cross Cemetery
