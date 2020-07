Bernadette M. Hartmann "GiGi"Greenfield - (nee Ciezki) Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Hartmann for 50 years. Dear mother of Cheri Gravitter, LouAnn (Ron) Hammes, Mary Fowler and the late Alan Hartmann. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Ronald (Mary Jane) Ciezki. Cherished sister-in-law of Sandy Welter and William (Carol) Miller. Preceded in death by her siblings Leonard Ciezki, Dorothy Souza, Erv Ciezki, Mercedes Kulwicki. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and her Club 52 friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2020 at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee at 11:30 A.M. Please meet directly at the church at 11:15 A.M. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Bernadette will always be remembered for her deep and pure faith in God and her devoted love of her family.