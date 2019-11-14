|
|
Bernadine C. "Bernie" Golembiewski
Milwaukee - (Nee Thomas). Born to Eternal Life on November 13, 2019 at the age of 84. Bernie was reunited with George, her beloved husband of 54 years. Loving mother of Patrick and the late Dick. Preceded in death by her siblings Richard, Donald, Dorothy, Audrey, Sonia, and Geraldine. Further survived by loved nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held at ST. ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee) on Tuesday, November 19 from 9-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica's Senior Living in Racine (stmonicassenionliving.com) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019