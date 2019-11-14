Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Golembiewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine C. "Bernie" Golembiewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine C. "Bernie" Golembiewski Notice
Bernadine C. "Bernie" Golembiewski

Milwaukee - (Nee Thomas). Born to Eternal Life on November 13, 2019 at the age of 84. Bernie was reunited with George, her beloved husband of 54 years. Loving mother of Patrick and the late Dick. Preceded in death by her siblings Richard, Donald, Dorothy, Audrey, Sonia, and Geraldine. Further survived by loved nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held at ST. ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee) on Tuesday, November 19 from 9-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica's Senior Living in Racine (stmonicassenionliving.com) are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline