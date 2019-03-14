|
Stendler, Bernadine G. (Nee Bieszk) Age 94 of Waukesha died March 8, 2019. Bernadine was a beautician in downtown Milwaukee. Survived by her sons Kenneth & Curtis (Debi), grandchildren Christopher (Terri), Brian (Lynn), Jessica (Cory), Timothy (Holly) & Keith and great-grandchildren, Francisca, Ian, William, Kaylin, Jia & Kenneth. Further survived by other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 75yrs, Robert and 10 siblings. Visitation Mon., March 18th from 10AM until the 11AM funeral service at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Entombment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019