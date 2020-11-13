1/1
Bernadine Irene Carow
Bernadine Irene Carow

(nee Propp) God welcomed Bernadine Home on November 11th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of Edward G. (Tammy) Carow, the late Wendy (the late Brian) Baker, and Michael (Terry) Carow. Grandmother of Jennifer (Matt) Frahm, Nicole (Matthew) Bown, Kristen (Ryan) Moldenhauer, Jessica (Brian) Ashley, Adam (Courtney) Carow, Darren (Amanda) Carow, and Joshua (fiancé Taylor) Carow. Great-grandmother of Hannah Frahm, Emily Moldenhauer, Kendall Seewald, and Beckett Carow. Sister of the late Jim (the late Mariellene) Propp. Sister-in-law of Dan (the late Frieda) Carow, and Gene (Darlene) Birdeau. Dear friends of Sherry and the late Art Johnson. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 10-11:30am at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN BIG BEND, S.89 W.22970 MAPLE AVE, BIG BEND, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30am. Interment Rural Home Cemetery.

Special thanks to the Heartland Hospice team for their extraordinary care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Heartland Hospice, or Time of Grace Ministries appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN BIG BEND
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN BIG BEND
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
