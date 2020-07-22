Bernadine J. Kraft



Cudahy - Bernadine Kraft (nee Steckel) of Cudahy, South Milwaukee, and Sun City Arizona passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Predeceased by her brothers Ronale and Terry Wepfer. Survived by her loving son Robert Schrank and daughter-in-law Kathleen Schrank, her sister Dianne (Sigismund) Nickel, nephews Glen and Jeffery Nickel, many other friends and relatives, and her faithful dog Cooper. Respecting her wishes, no memorial services will be held at this time. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store