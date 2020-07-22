1/1
Bernadine J. Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadine J. Kraft

Cudahy - Bernadine Kraft (nee Steckel) of Cudahy, South Milwaukee, and Sun City Arizona passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Predeceased by her brothers Ronale and Terry Wepfer. Survived by her loving son Robert Schrank and daughter-in-law Kathleen Schrank, her sister Dianne (Sigismund) Nickel, nephews Glen and Jeffery Nickel, many other friends and relatives, and her faithful dog Cooper. Respecting her wishes, no memorial services will be held at this time. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved